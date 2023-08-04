Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly ordered Department of Cultural Affairs for a probe against director Ranjith for interfering in the selection process of films for the Kerala State Film Awards. Reportedly, filmmaker Vinayan complained about Ranjith and submitted two jury members' audio clips as an evidence to corroborate his allegations. To note, Ranjith is Kerala Chalachitra Academy's chairperson. Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Winners: Mammootty, Vincy Aloysius, Kunchacko Boban Win Major Acting Honours; Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Bags Best Movie – See Full List Of Winners.

Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Probe Against Ranjith:

Kerala Film Awards row: CM Pinayari initiates probe against director Ranjith https://t.co/lfbbl7K6qG — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)