The winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2022 have been announced today! The event was postponed owing to the demise of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. It was a tough competition but the best ones have been honoured. Mammootty won Best Actor Award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Vincy Aloysius bagged Best Actress Award for Rekha and the Best Movie title has been bagged by Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Here’s looking at the complete list of winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Movie Review: Mammootty's Dual Performance is Unsurprisingly Fabulous in Lijo Jose Pelissery's Confounding Dramedy.
Best Movie – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Best Director – Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
Best Actor – Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
Best Actress – Vincy Aloysius for Rekha
Best Children’s Movie – Pallotty 90’s Kids
Best Popular Movie – Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
Best Debutant Director – Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira
Special Jury Mention (Acting) - Kunchacko Boban for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier Ley Lopez for Appan
Best Child Artiste (Male) – Master Davinchi Santhosh for Pallotty 90’s Kids
Best Child Artiste (Female) – Thanmaya Sol for Vazhakku
Best Music Director – M Jayanchandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Noottandu
Best Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan “Kanave” Song - Pallotty 90’s Kids
Best Singer (Female) – Mridula Warrier for “Mayilpeeli Ilakunnu” Song – Pathonpatham Noottandu
Best Actor In A Character Role – PP Kunhikrishnan for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
Best Actress In A Character Role – Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
Best Screenplay – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu
Best Story - Kamal KM for Pada
Best Visual Effects – Anish D And Sumesh Gopal for Vazhakku
Best Choreographer - Shobi Paulraj for Thallumaala
Best Sync Sound – Vysakh PV for Ariyippu
Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Shobhi Thilakan for Pathonpatham Noottandu
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Pauly Valsaon for Saudi Vellaka
Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of Kerala State Awards 2022!
