The winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2022 have been announced today! The event was postponed owing to the demise of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. It was a tough competition but the best ones have been honoured. Mammootty won Best Actor Award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Vincy Aloysius bagged Best Actress Award for Rekha and the Best Movie title has been bagged by Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Here’s looking at the complete list of winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Movie Review: Mammootty's Dual Performance is Unsurprisingly Fabulous in Lijo Jose Pelissery's Confounding Dramedy.

Best Movie – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Director – Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Best Actor – Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Actress – Vincy Aloysius for Rekha

Best Children’s Movie – Pallotty 90’s Kids

Best Popular Movie – Nna, Thaan Case Kodu

Best Debutant Director – Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira

Special Jury Mention (Acting) - Kunchacko Boban for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier Ley Lopez for Appan

Best Child Artiste (Male) – Master Davinchi Santhosh for Pallotty 90’s Kids

Best Child Artiste (Female) – Thanmaya Sol for Vazhakku

Best Music Director – M Jayanchandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Noottandu

Best Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan “Kanave” Song - Pallotty 90’s Kids

Best Singer (Female) – Mridula Warrier for “Mayilpeeli Ilakunnu” Song – Pathonpatham Noottandu

Best Actor In A Character Role – PP Kunhikrishnan for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu

Best Actress In A Character Role – Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Nna, Thaan Case Kodu

Best Screenplay – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for Nna, Thaan Case Kodu

Best Story - Kamal KM for Pada

Best Visual Effects – Anish D And Sumesh Gopal for Vazhakku

Best Choreographer - Shobi Paulraj for Thallumaala

Best Sync Sound – Vysakh PV for Ariyippu

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Shobhi Thilakan for Pathonpatham Noottandu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Pauly Valsaon for Saudi Vellaka

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of Kerala State Awards 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)