The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email today, July 15, threatening an RDX-IED explosion. Mumbai police said that the BSE received the bomb threatening email from an ID named "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan". The email claimed that RDX IEDs were planted to explode at 3 PM. Following this, the bomb squad and police searched the premises; however, they found nothing suspicious. Later, an FIR in connection with the incident was filed at the MRA Marg Police Station under relevant BNS sections. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway. Mumbai Bomb Threat: US Consulate Office in Bandra Kurla Complex Receives Phone Call Threatening Bomb Blast on Its Premises; Nothing Suspicious Found.

Bombay Stock Exchange Receives Bomb Threat via Email

