Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram prepares to tie the knot with his long-time partner and co-star Rahasya Gorak. The couple, deeply bonded since their debut film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru five years ago, will reportedly take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, March 13. As per reports, both families have given their blessings to this union. The engagement event is planned to be an intimate affair, set in a private venue, to ensure the comfort and privacy of the couple and their loved ones. Following their engagement, the duo intends to exchange vows overseas in August, with a subsequent reception in Hyderabad, their hometown. Kiran Abbavaram Appeals To Film Critics Not To Write Reviews for Films Immediately After Their Release.

Kiran Abbavaram And Rahasya Gorak To Get Engaged On March 15?

