At the trailer launch event of the Telugu film Dilruba, actress Rukshar Dhillon ignited controversy by confronting the media. In a viral video, the actress could be seen sharply criticising a journalist for ignoring her request to refrain from taking intrusive (uncomfortable) photos of her during the promotional event. Addressing the audience, she questioned whether the women present would tolerate such treatment. Rukshar, however, refrained from naming the individual involved. In response, actor Kiran Abbavaram took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that Rukshar’s remarks were unrelated to media personnel Devipriya. Dilruba is scheduled for theatrical release on March 14, 2025. No More ‘Lady Superstar’: Nayanthara Humbly Drops the Iconic Title, Requests Fans To Call Her by Name – Read Statement.

Rukhsar Dhillon Blasts Media

Context - Heroine #RuksharDhillon got frustrated with a film journalist who was taking uncomfortable pictures of her and posting them on social media at all the events. Despite repeated reminders, the journalist continued to make the same mistake, she added pic.twitter.com/RIFvwiKFT3 — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) March 6, 2025

Kiran Abbavaram Over Rukhsar's Statement at 'Dilruba' Trailer Launch

Whatever happend today in #Dilruba Trailer launch event is nothing related to @sairaaj44 gaaru . Since it is a sensitive issue will try to take sometime and sort it out . I hope you all understand. Thank you :) — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) March 6, 2025

Was Rukhsar Dhillon Referencing This Incident?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)