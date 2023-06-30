The Konidela family is beaming with joy as superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, embrace parenthood with the arrival of their beautiful baby girl. In a delightful announcement, the proud grandfather, legendary actor Chiranjeevi, shared the heartwarming news along with a precious family photograph. The little princess has been named Klin Kaara Konidela, a name that resonates with love and tradition and is taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Become Parents to Baby Girl!

Check Out The News Here:

And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela ‘.. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these… pic.twitter.com/OKCf7Hw18z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 30, 2023

