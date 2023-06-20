Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) "RRR" star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.
Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.
"Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," the hospital said in the medical bulletin.
Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.
The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.
