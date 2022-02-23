Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha has passed away at her residence in Tripunithura, Kerala on February 23. She was 73. She was a very popular character artiste who had acted in more than 550 movies, and was known for her roles that were both comic and dramatic. KPAC Lalitha was much loved among family audiences, and her pairing with actor Innocent was considered one of the best onscreen pairings in Malayalam cinema. KPAC Lalitha Dies at 73; Veteran Malayalam Actress Was a Two-Time National Award Winner.

As the news of her demise came out, many of her co-stars like Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Anu Sithara, and others mourned her loss.

