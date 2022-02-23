Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha has passed away at her residence in Tripunithura, Kerala on February 23. She was 73. She was a very popular character artiste who had acted in more than 550 movies, and was known for her roles that were both comic and dramatic. KPAC Lalitha was much loved among family audiences, and her pairing with actor Innocent was considered one of the best onscreen pairings in Malayalam cinema. KPAC Lalitha Dies at 73; Veteran Malayalam Actress Was a Two-Time National Award Winner.
As the news of her demise came out, many of her co-stars like Mammootty, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Anu Sithara, and others mourned her loss.
Mammootty
വളരെ വളരെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ഒരാളെ എനിക്ക് നഷ്ടമായിരിക്കുന്നു , വിട്ടു പോകാത്ത ഓർമ്മകളോടെ ആദരപൂർവ്വം. pic.twitter.com/QqlyDmOEm5
— Mammootty (@mammukka) February 22, 2022
Asif Ali
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Aju Varghese
Namitha Pramod
Manju Warrier
Anu Sithara
Sharaf U Dheen
Suraj Venjaramoodu
