The makers of Lal Salaam have released the second single titled “Ae Pulla”. It is a mellifluous song crooned by Sid Sriram and composed by AR Rahman. This track offers a glimpse into Vishnu Vishal and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s adorable chemistry in Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial. This melodious track will surely captivate hearts. Lal Salaam Song Ther Thiruvizha: The Vibrant Number From Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-Starrer Gives Major Festive Vibes (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Ae Pulla Song Below:

