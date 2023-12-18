The first single “Ther Thiruvizha” from Lal Salaam is a vibrant number from Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s upcoming film that is set to be released on Pongal 2024. The song composed by AR Rahman gives major festive vibes. This perfect track to kickstart the festival celebrations is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, AR Raihanah, Deepthi Suresh and Yogi Sekar. Lal Salaam: New Teaser Drops on Rajinikanth's Birthday and It Showcases Moideen Bhai's Charisma and Action-Packed Panache! (Watch Video).

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Ther Thiruvizha Song Below:

