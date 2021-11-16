Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. It was a very shocking news for the whole south industry. Now, on Tuesday (November 16), Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that the late legendary star will be honoured with Karnataka Ratna Award by the State Government.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

State Government has decided to honour late Puneeth Rajkumar (in file photo) with Karnataka Ratna award posthumously: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/IHvcI4wux9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

