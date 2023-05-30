Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brother, Raghavendra's sweet gesture for the late actor is winning hearts. Well, as a token of his love for his 'Appu', Raghavendra got a tattoo in memory of Puneeth made on his chest. He got a tattoo of Appu, Toto and Nukki done on his body. To note, Toto and Nukki are Rajkumar's daughters, Vanditha and Drithi. Have a look. Puneeth Rajkumar Conferred Karnataka Ratna Posthumously; Rajinikanth, Jr NTR Attend the Award Ceremony (View Pics).

Raghavendra Pays Tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar:

