Puneeth Rajkumar is often referred as ‘Power Star’ or ‘Appu’ by his fans and all loved ones. On his 49th birth anniversary today, many have shared heartfelt posts in his remembrance. His wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, also shared a note for her late husband and mentioned in it ‘Forever in Our Hearts’. She also added, ‘Appu's unwavering commitment to humanity will forever inspire us to walk his path.” Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: 5 Throwback Photos Of Kannada Cinema’s Power Star That Will Stir Fans’ Emotions.

Ashwini’s Note On Puneeth Rajkumar’s Birth Anniversary

