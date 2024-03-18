Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary is celebrated on March 17. The late Kannada actor would have turned 49 years old yesterday. Puneet died in 2021 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. On the late actors' special day on March 17, love poured in from all directions, from fans to industry colleagues. Amid them was actor-director Rakshit Shetty, who remembered Appu as he is fondly called on his birth anniversary. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Rakshit shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Honouring his unmatched contribution to Kannada cinema and enduring kindness. Remembering our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary His legacy lives on!". Puneeth Rajkumar ‘Forever in Our Hearts’! Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar Shares Emotional Note on ‘Appu’s’ Birth Anniversary.

Rakshit Shetty Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar on His Birth Anniversary:

ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪು ಸರ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಸವಿನೆನಪು! Honouring his unmatched contribution to Kannada cinema and enduring kindness. Remembering our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary ♥️ His legacy lives on! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eq17orImtK — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)