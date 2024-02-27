Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan has been involved in many activities since her exit from the popular show. And now, in a surprising turn of events, Ayesha will collaborate with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan for his highly anticipated upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar. Earlier reports emerged online that the BB17 contestant was cast in the movie without confirmation. But on February 27, Ayesha took to her social media to confirm the news. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ayesha shared an article which quoted her saying, "South industry has been very welcoming". Lucky Baskhar is directed by Venky Aluri and narrates the story of an ordinary man and his triumphs. Meenakshi Chaudhari plays the lead actress in the film. Lucky Baskhar: Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan Joins the Cast of Dulquer Salmaan-Venky Atluri’s Film.

Ayesha Khan CONFIRMS Joining Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar:

Ayesha Khan on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

