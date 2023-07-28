Here’s an exciting announcement for all fans of Dulquer Salmaan! The charming actor has shared the first look poster of his next film that would be helmed by Vaathi director Venky Atluri. The film has been titled as Lucky Baskhar and DQ would be seen portraying the role of an ordinary man. The poster glimpses his look in the film and he is seen all smiles with currencies covering up his face. Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: From Bangalore Days to Sita Ramam, 5 Times the Mollywood Hunk Charmed Fans in Reel (Watch Videos).

Dulquer Salmaan In Lucky Baskhar

