Dulquer Salmaan, son of Malayalam Cinema’s megastar Mammootty and Sulfath Kutty, made his big screen debut almost a decade ago. Movie buffs saw him in the role of a gangster in the 2012 released movie Second Show, a very unconventional choice when it comes to debut film. The movie might have opened to mixed reactions from the audience, however, his performance as Hari Lal did not go unnoticed. It was his matured performance that made Second Show and an engrossing watch. It has been over ten years since Dulquer has made his acting debut. In these many years, he signed up varied range of roles and ruled hearts. King of Kotha Teaser: ‘King’ Dulquer Salmaan Is Here To Save the People of Kotha and This Promo Glimpses His Badass Avatar; Film To Release in August 2023 (Watch Video).

Dulquer Salmaan, who rings in his 37th birthday today, is one of the charming actors of Mollywood. Apart from Malayalam films, he has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. DQ, as he is fondly called, has fans across the world. He has managed to leave the audience charmed with his onscreen avatars. Be it Arjun aka Aju from Bangalore Days or Lieutenant Ram in Sita Ramam, one cannot get over his charisma in reel. Dulquer has proved over the years that he doesn’t shy away from experimenting with his roles and he boldly takes all the risks as an actor.

In an interview to The New Indian Express, DQ had shared how he achieved success and managed to become one of the top actors of Mollywood. He was quoted as saying, “Audience expects quality cinema. I think no actor is bigger than their film. I keep this in mind to stay grounded.” On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday today, let’s glance at some of his roles through which he left the audience entertained and charmed. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Dulquer Salmaan Wins Best Actor in a Negative Role for Chup-Revenge of the Artist, Says ‘My First Ever Award for Hindi’.

Ustad Hotel

Dulquer Salmaan’s role as Faizal aka Faizi took everyone by surprise. It was an inspirational tale of how a young lad aspires to become a chef, by going against his father’s will. The elements of relationships and learnings were beautifully infused by writer Anjali Menon and well executed by director Anwar Rasheed. Faizi’s bond with his grandfather, the way he learns everything from his grandpa’s restaurant and how he gives up upon his dreams after turn of events, makes Ustad Hotel a heartwarming watch.

Bangalore Days

A bold and carefree Bangalore-based guy named Arjun aka Aju, whose parents are divorced, but he shares a close bond with his cousins, Divya (Nazriya Nazim) and Kuttan (Nivin Pauly). The smarty is a bike mechanic, a former bike racer served a ban from racing due to foul incident, enjoys to live his life on his own terms. But this rough and tough youngster melts down when he comes across Sarah, paraplegic radio jockey, with whom he falls in love. Dulquer once again wins heart with his rugged charm and his emotional side in Anjali Menon’s film.

Vikramadithyan

After having a not-so-happy childhood, Adithyan grows up into a lazy adult and does petty illegal activities for pocket money. The film showcases layers of emotions, competition among friends-cum-rivals, Adithyan and Vikram (Unni Mukundan) and a love triangle too. It is Adithyan’s will to study and work hard to become police official with the help of a stranger turned friend Lokesh (Nivin Pauly) that not just brings a plot twist, but gives goosebumps and fills our hearts with emotions. It his journey of becoming ACP Adithyan Menon IPS that makes this film a heart-melting watch.

Charlie

Dulquer Salmaan once again steals the show as Charlie, a carefree vagabond. Charlie showed how to celebrate the positive side of life but also is a phobic when it comes to commitment to a relationship. His edgy getup, a character filled with warmth, made Charlie a refreshing watch. And of course, the promotional video song “Chundari Penne” crooned by DQ is indeed a favourite one even today.

Sita Ramam

DQ continued to win hearts and here it was as the charming military officer, Lieutenant Ram in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu film. The movie showcases how two different people from two different worlds fall in love by penning letters to each other. Dulquer once again proved that he is natural charmer in this classy tale of eternal love.

These are some of the most loved roles portrayed by DQ. Here’s wishing the powerhouse of talent, Dulquer Salmaan, a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects in the future!

