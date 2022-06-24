After much delay, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maamanithan finally hit the big screens today, June 24. The film written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy also stars Gayathrie, Guru Somasundaram among others. Produced by YSR Productions, the performances have been praised, however, the screenplay has rather turned out to be weak for a few. Maamanithan has opened to mixed response from critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below. Vijay Sethupathi’s Performance in Maamanithan Deserves National Award, Says Shankar.

The Indian Express – Vijay Sethupathi seamlessly fits into the role of a man trying to solve the mysteries of life through repentance. Supporting actors Guru Somasundaram Gayathrie, and Jewel Mary bring a lot of realism to the movie through their performance.

The Hindu – The film shifts gears during the interval point to become a melodrama. Whatever little pleasures that you so far enjoyed in Maamanithan get weaker in the second half.

The Quint – Maamanithan has its heart at the right place for it instills hope in human relationships, explaining while there may be one or two who will cheat or hurt you, there will be dozens waiting to support and embrace you with love.

