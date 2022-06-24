Ace director Shankar has said Vijay Sethupathi deserves a National Award for his spectacular performance as a dad in director Seenu Ramasamy's just-released Tamil family drama Maamanithan. Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote, "Maamanithan Got the satisfaction of watching a good film. Director Seenu Ramasamy (has) put his heart and soul and made this a realistic classic! Parundhaaguthu Oorkuruvi: Vijay Sethupathi Shares First Look Poster of Director Ko Dhanabalan’s Survival Thriller.

"Vijay Sethupathi's brilliant performance deserves a National Award. Music from Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja blended soulfully with the film." Shankar wasn't the only one floored by the realistic drama. Director Simbu Devan too showered praises on the film. He wrote in Tamil,"Congratulations director Seenu Ramasamy brother and Vijay Sethupathi brother and team... Already the film has got good reviews. My hearty wishes for the film to succeed big." Vikram Ending Explained: Decoding How Suriya’s Cameo in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Expands Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi-Verse (SPOILER ALERT).

Actor Raj Kiran too was thoroughly impressed by the film and expressed his appreciation to director Seenu Ramasamy, who was grateful for the compliment. Tweeting about actor Raj Kiran's appreciation, Seenu Ramasamy said, "I cannot forget this day when actor Raj Kiran, whom I consider my guru, blessed me wholeheartedly after watching my film."

