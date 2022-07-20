Venkat Prabhu in an interaction with the media had hinted that he would remake Maanaadu as Hindi – Telugu bilingual. The filmmaker had posted, “As per my plan, the story is set in Hyderabad and the antagonist will be the same in both Hindi and Telugu. However, the heroes will be different in both the versions, and I am planning to shoot both versions simultaneously.” Naga Chaitanya, who is currently busy promoting Thank You and would be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s next, confirmed that Rana Daggubati would be reprising Silambarasan TR’s role in the Telugu version of Maanaadu. Maanaadu: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana Or Kartik Aaryan – Which Actor Can Ace Silambarasan TR’s Role In The Hindi Remake? (VOTE NOW).

Maanaadu Telugu Remake

