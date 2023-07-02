Recently, the makers of Maaveeran released the trailer and no doubt this video will keep you hooked till the end. In this movie, Maveeran Sivakarthikeyan plays a comic artist who works in the magazine industry. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, actors Aditi Shankar and Saritha will play key roles in the film. The film is directed by Madon Ashwin. Maaveeran Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan's Film Gets Preponed; Actioner to Arrive in Theatres on July 14 (View Poster).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)