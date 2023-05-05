With Jailer releasing on August 10, the makers of Maaveeran have changed the release date of their movie, which was initially scheduled to arrive on August 11. Maaveeran starring Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Yogi Babu and more has been preponed and will now release in theatres on July 14. The film is helmed by Madonne Ashwin. Jailer Release Date: Rajinikanth's Next Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar to Arrive in Theatres on August 10 (Watch Video).

Maaveeran Release Date:

