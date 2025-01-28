The trailer for Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has finally been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a story filled with love, courage, and patriotism. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, it promises a gripping journey. It begins with a heartwarming romance between Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya), a devoted fisherman and his lover (played by Sai Pallavi). Despite spending months at sea leading fishing expeditions, Raju treasures the moments he shares with her. Their relationship sparks gossip among locals but remains strong. The tone shifts when Raju and his team cross into dangerous waters and are captured by Pakistani forces. Even in captivity, his unshaken patriotism and courage shine through. The film is all set to hit theatres on February 7. ‘Thandel’ Release Date: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Action Drama To Arrive in the Theatres on THIS Date – Check New Poster.

Thandel Trailer

