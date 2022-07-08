The trailer of Mahaveeryar features Malayalam actors Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in never-seen-before avatars in director Abrid Shine’s time-travel fantasy. The film also starring Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique and Shanvi show court proceedings scene set in the modern era. The trailer does not drop much hints about the film but will pique your curiosity with some light-hearted and dramatic moments too. Mahaveeryar Teaser: Nivin Pauly-Starrer Promises an Epic Fantasy Flick With Twists (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Mahaveeryar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)