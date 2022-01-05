Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are the most loved and most sought after actors of Telugu Cinema. Fans eagerly look forward to watch their films on the big screens. Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise recently released in theatres and it have received fantastic response from critics and fans. Mahesh Babu has also applauded Allu Arjun’s role in the movie directed by Sukumar. He has called his performance as ‘original and sensational’. He has also praised Sukumar’s work by calling it as ‘brutally honest’.

Mahesh Babu Praises Allu Arjun And Sukumar

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

