Lukman Avaran had played key roles in Virus, Unda among others. He had shared screen space with Balu Varghese in Operation Java. Lukman has tied the knot with Jumaima and pictures of the newly married couple are all over the internet. Balu too shared a picture of the Malayalam actor and congratulated him on his marriage.

Balu Varghese Poses With The Newlyweds

Lukman Avaran And Jumaima

