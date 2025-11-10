Today, November 10, the Kerala State Election Commission announced the dates for the local body elections in the state. The schedule was announced by Kerala State Election Commissioner A Shajahan. Shahjahan said that local body elections in Kerala will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11, with the result being declared on December 13. "In Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts, the elections will be held on December 9, 2025," he said. A Shajahan further said that the elections in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will be held on December 11, 2025. "Counting of votes will be held on December 13, 2025, from 8 AM onwards," he added. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: State Election Commission To Announce Schedule Today; 2.84 Crore Voters To Participate.

