Mammootty will be returning in the sequel to his hit film, titled Bilal. The film has been confirmed by makers with a cool first look for the film. The video starts off with visuals of guns and skulls, and slowly transforms into lion heads and multiple other minute details, ending with a picture of Mammootty posing on a chair. Fans are ecstatic about his return for the sequel. Are you?! Mammootty To Team Up With Purusha Pretham Director Krishand for His Next – Reports

Watch Bilal Update Here:

Video shared by Amal Neerad in Insta & Facebook... Latest...#Bilal 🔥👏🔥pic.twitter.com/PUYIXJFR9t — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 26, 2023

