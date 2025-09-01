Dubai recently witnessed a starry moment that wasn’t quite what it seemed. An Indian man, bearing a strange resemblance to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, became the centre of attention as curious crowds gathered around him. From his style to his mannerisms, the lookalike mirrored Big B so closely that many visitors rushed to click selfies, believing he was the real deal. Videos and pictures of this unexpected encounter quickly went viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans. While it turned out he was not the legendary actor himself, the incident highlighted Amitabh Bachchan’s unmatched popularity and iconic presence that continues to leave people in awe, even from a distance. Meet Legendary Star Amitabh Bachchan’s Lookalike, Shashikant Pedwal.

Lookalike of Amitabh Bachchan Attracts the Attention in Dubai – Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)