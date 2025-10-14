Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently treated fans to a funny video on Instagram, introducing his adorable Labubu car charm. Sitting in his car, Big B recorded himself in his iconic deep Denanath-style voice, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu, now in my car. Hi there Labubu, see you tomorrow, bye.” The short clip immediately drew laughter and hearts from fans, who enjoyed seeing the superstar’s playful side. Even singer-politician Babul Supriyo reacted, commenting, “Haha The Original OG !! The Voice — the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN.” The video has since gone viral, showing that even the tiniest car charm can bring big smiles when Big B is behind it. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Power of Time, Calls It Eternal and Divine in Thoughtful Blog Post.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @amitabhbachchan)

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @amitabhbachchan)

