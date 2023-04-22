Mammootty’s upcoming Telugu film Agent, which is produced under the banners of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 28. But the actor’s mother’s demise has left everyone deeply shattered. Fathima Ismail passed away on April 21. The Telugu production house along with the entire team of Agent expressed their heartfelt condolences to Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and the entire family. Mammootty’s Mother Fathima Ismail Dies at 93; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Offers His Condolences.

AK Entertainments Expresses Condolences To Mammootty And Family

Deeply anguished to hear about the demise news of our dearest @mammukka gari mother 🙏 Our heartfelt condolences to Mammootty Garu, @dulQuer and the entire family. May her soul rest in peace! — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) April 22, 2023

