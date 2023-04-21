Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 21 (ANI): Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother Fathima Ismail breathed her last on Friday in Kochi. She was 93.

Sharing the news, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to post, "Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

https://twitter.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1649254190777253889

Tharoor also shared a few pictures of Mammootty with his mother, who reportedly died of age-related ailments.

Following the demise, celebrities from the Malayam industry as well as fans took to their social media to offer their heartfelt condolences.

"Mother Of #Mammootty Aswell Grandma Of #DulquerSalmaan Passed Away. RIP," a social media user tweeted.

"Condolences to #Mammootty. @mammukka's mother #FathimaIsmayil (93) passed away at a private hospital in #Kochi. #RIP," another user wrote.

Mammootty is the eldest son of Fathima. She is survived by sons Mammootty, Ibrahim Kutty and Zakkaria, and daughters Ameena, Sauda and Shafeena. (ANI)

