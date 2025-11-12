ElevenLabs has introduced Scribe v2 Realtime, a speech-to-text model for real-time communication. ElevenLabs Scribe v2 Realtime is built to serve agentic use cases, voice agents, meeting notetakers, and live applications. The model delivers transcriptions in 150 milliseconds. It supports more than 90 languages, including English, Hindi, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. It aims to make live conversations seamless and accurate. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ElevenLabs said, "Scribe v2 Realtime sets a new standard for live accuracy, outperforming every low-latency ASR model." It comes with SOC 2, ISO27001, PCI DSS L1, HIPAA, GDPR compliance, and zero-retention mode. Google Cloud, Google DeepMind Announce Collaboration With IIT Madras in Launching Indic Arena, Expand Local AI Capacity in India.

ElevenLabs Introduces Scribe v2 Realtime

Introducing Scribe v2 Realtime – the most accurate real-time Speech to Text model. Built for voice agents, meeting notetakers, and live applications, it transcribes in 150ms across 90+ languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, and… pic.twitter.com/6LcgaHQ9zX — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) November 11, 2025

‘Scribe v2 Realtime Sets a New Standard for Live Accuracy’

Scribe v2 Realtime sets a new standard for live accuracy, outperforming every low-latency ASR model. pic.twitter.com/QUKN0iDlAA — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) November 11, 2025

