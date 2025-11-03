Google is reportedly developing a new Agent block for its Opal workflow builder, aimed at enhancing automation and productivity. According to reports, the feature will be released soon and will enable users to work *iteratively* on a given task until it is fully solved, likely improving efficiency and task accuracy. In addition, Google is expected to introduce a new Smart Layout for better interface management and additional MCP connectors to expand integration capabilities with third-party tools and services. Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: Tech Leaders Exchange Bitter Verbal Spat on Social Media Over AI Rivalry, Musk Says Altman Received Refund for Tesla Car; Check Details.

Google Working on Agent Block for Opal Workflow

BREAKING 🚨: Google is working on a new Agent block for Opal workflow builder. Agent will be able to work “iteratively” on a given task until it is solved. Besides this, a new Smart Layout and additional MCP connectors are coming soon as well! pic.twitter.com/wb2D1hVAXb — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

