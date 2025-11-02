A 16-year-old boy in Kochi created panic on the Cherai–Njarakkal road after crashing a car, reportedly a Toyota Innova, into multiple vehicles on Saturday morning, November 1, leaving one person injured. CCTV video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the teenager driving recklessly, making abrupt U-turns, and reversing into a pole before speeding away as bystanders attempt to stop him. The car, reportedly taken without permission, was carrying two of his friends at the time of the crash. Several bikers and pedestrians narrowly escaped being hit. Police have booked the boy’s father, Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Kaloor, for allowing a minor to drive. The injured person is currently receiving treatment while further investigation is underway. Kochi: Woman Riding Scooter Takes Wrong Turn on Kerala Road, Triggers Collision Involving Multiple Vehicles; Video Goes Viral.

Kochi Teen Crashes Car Into Vehicles, 1 Injured

#RoadSafety - #MinorDriver A 16-year-old boy drove a Toyota Innova Recklessly along the Cherai–Njarakkal road in #Kochi , #Kerala on Saturday, crashing into several vehicles and injuring one person. Several others narrowly escaped being hit. The police registered a case against… pic.twitter.com/VZymZ9lPtp — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)