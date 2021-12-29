Seems like the deadly coronavirus is once again getting super active, as day-by-day India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 patients. Now, it was Telugu actor, Manchu Manoj who took to social media and revealed that he has been tested positive for corona. In his message, he also urged all who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and added he's doing fine. Check it out.

Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions.Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care 🙏🏼#COVID19 #CovidTesting pic.twitter.com/0dfM9GFVxq — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 29, 2021

