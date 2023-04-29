Popular Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy is no more. He died on Saturday (April 29) at the age of 55 after battling cancer from past few months. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Chakravarthy produced many South movies under his production house NIC Arts. Reportedly, he worked extensively with superstars Ajith Kumar, Vikram, Simbu among others. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

RIP SS Chakravarthy:

