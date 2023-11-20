Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan is under scrutiny for making a crass comment, expressing expectations of a rape scene with co-star Trisha. Trisha Krishnan, in response stated she will never share a screen space with him, garnering support from industry figures including director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Despite backlash, Mansoor Ali Khan issued a clarification rather than an apology. Now, the National Commission for Women has stepped into the matter, expressing deep concern and directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B, emphasising the need to condemn such remarks that normalise violence against women. Check the post below! Trisha Calls Out Mansoor Ali Khan: From Khushbu Sundar to Malavika Mohanan, Celebs Come Out in Support of Leo Actress and Slams Her Co-Star for His Sexist Comments.

National Commission For Women's Official X Post

The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.Such remarks normalize… — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 20, 2023

