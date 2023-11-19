Trisha Krishnan has taken a stand against her co-star Mansoor Ali Khan, calling him out for sexist comments. In a notable show of solidarity, several celebrities, including Khushbu Sundar and Malavika Mohanan, have come forward in support of Trisha. The entertainment industry has rallied behind the Leo actress, condemning inappropriate remarks and emphasising the need for respectful and gender-sensitive language in the industry. Trisha Slams Leo Co-Star Mansoor Ali Khan For His 'Repulsive' Comments Against Actress; Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Comes in Support of His Film's Heroine.

View Karthik Subbaraj's Tweet:

Disgusting MEN kind he is....... Shame on you MansoorAliKhan https://t.co/wm7jV4LAWd — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 19, 2023

Check Out Amaal Malik's Tweet:

Terrible to see this 😞 What a pathetic statement to make towards any woman specially with regards to a topic like rape…Totally Unacceptable 🤯😳@trishtrashers you’re a legend & I’m glad you are giving it back; something very important to do so that people like… https://t.co/Ab1FoXB5jl — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 19, 2023

Manjima Mohan Speaks Out

Absolutely disrespectful and disgusting! https://t.co/fmUjlnURRW — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) November 19, 2023

Chinmayi Sripaada

The thing about men like Mansoor Ali Khan - they have always been talking like this. Never been condemned, with other men in power, money and influence laughing along; eeyy aamaa da macha correct ra maccha sorta thing. Robo Shankar said something on how he wants allowed to touch… pic.twitter.com/ZkRb2qxmMl — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 18, 2023

Khushbu Sundar's Words of Action

As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 19, 2023

Malavika Mohanan Voices Opinion

This is disgusting on so many levels. It’s shameful enough that this is how this man views women & thinks about them, but then to have the guts(!!) to speak about it this openly & unapologetically, not even worried about repercussions?? Shame on you. Despicable beyond belief. https://t.co/C45Mfzm1Nd — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) November 18, 2023

