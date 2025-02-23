A video circulating online shows Marco actor Unni Mukundan visibly upset after an overenthusiastic fan got too close while trying to record him at a mall. In the clip, Unni is seen walking as a few fans accompany him, taking pictures. However, one fan crosses the line by bringing his phone uncomfortably close to the actor’s face, prompting Unni to react. Clearly displeased, Unni Mukundan snatches the phone and puts it in his pocket, though the fan quickly retrieves it within seconds. While it's unclear what Unni said, his expression made it evident that he was unhappy with the intrusive behaviour. ‘I Have Always Given My Best’: ‘Marco’ Actor Unni Mukundan Steps Down As AMMA Treasurer – Read Statement.

Actor Unni Mukundan Snatching Fan’s Phone

When unni mukundan turned Mallu singh. Respect everyone’s privacy. pic.twitter.com/Hq6DQW4tVh — mohammed hisan 🍉 (@iamhisan) February 22, 2025

