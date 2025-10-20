Abdullah Shafique got a lucky reprieve after the ball hit his off-stump, but the bails did not fall during Day 1 of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, October 20. This incident happened in the sixth over of the first innings when Marco Jansen bowled a length ball that came in from outside the off-stump. And Abdullah Shafique attempted to drive it through the covers, only to miss the ball. However, there was a noise as the ball went through to the wicketkeeper. And replays showed that the ball had hit the off-stump, but perhaps the impact was not strong enough to dislodge either one of the two bails. It was a bizarre occurrence, but Abdullah Shafique would not complain. Who Is Asif Afridi? Know All About 38-Year-Old Cricketer Who Made Test Debut for Pakistan in PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Abdullah Shafique Gets Reprieve After Ball Hits Stump But Bails Don't Fall

Abdullah Shafique is so lucky mannn. Got dropped on 0 and now the bails didn't come off when the ball touches the stumps pic.twitter.com/tvcPSQl5tT — Hassan Abbasian (@HassanAbbasian) October 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)