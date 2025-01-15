Well known Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the Treasurer of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The actor took to his Instagram timeline to announce his decision. He wrote, "After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer (AMMA). ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

"I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has both been an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health. Balancing these responsibilities, along with the pressures of my professional life, has become overhelming. I now realise the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well being and that of my family."

Unni Mukundan's Statement on Stepping Down as AMMA Treasurer

The actor further added, " While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognise that I can no longer fulfil my duties effectively, given the growing commitments ahead. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation. I will, however, continue to serve until a new member is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition." Actress Honey Rose Receives Support From AMMA and FEFKA Directors Union In Boby Chemmanur Sexual Harassment Case – Read Statements.

The actor concluded the post saying," I am deeply grateful for the trust and support I have received during my tenure and I wish my successor every success in carrying forward the responsibilities of this role. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support."

