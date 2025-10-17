In a startling revelation from the upcoming documentary "The Age of Disclosure", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have repeatedly hovered over restricted nuclear facilities, sparking renewed debate about extraterrestrial activity. Rubio asserts that these objects are "not ours," hinting at a larger cover-up surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena. Reportedly, the film, set to premiere globally on Prime Video on November 21, delves into what it calls an 80-year secret involving non-human intelligence and reverse-engineered alien technology. Featuring testimonies from 34 US officials, including former UAP Task Force head Jay Stratton, who claims to have seen "non-human craft and beings", the documentary promises shocking disclosures. Director Dan Farah brands it "the biggest disinformation campaign in US history," calling for government transparency. Have Aliens Already Visited Earth? Ex-NASA Engineer Claims US Government, Private Firms Trying To Reverse Engineer Alien Technology Recovered From Crashed UFOs.

Marco Rubio Claims UFOs Hover Over US Nuclear Bases in New Documentary

NEW: Marco Rubio reveals UFOs are flying over 'restricted nuclear facilities' in trailer for shocking new documentary The Age of Disclosure: "We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities — and it's not ours." pic.twitter.com/A6EhNUK8ud — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

