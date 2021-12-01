Mike Tyson is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Liger. The boxing legend wrapped up his shoot schedule in the USA and a wrap-up party for the same was hosted by one of the producers of the film, Charmme Kaur. Tyson can be seen all smiles as he poses with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and other team members.

Team Liger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puri Connects (@puriconnects)

