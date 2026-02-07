Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reached a significant career milestone during IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026, becoming only the fourth Indian skipper to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. Entering the match needing just 10 runs to reach the landmark, the 35-year-old solidified his place in an elite club that includes former captains like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. The milestone arrived during a high-pressure situation for the Men in Blue. After being invited to bat first by USA captain Monank Patel, India suffered a shock top-order collapse, losing four wickets for just 46 runs during the powerplay. Why Jasprit Bumrah is Not Playing IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match?.

Milestone For Suryakumar Yadav

