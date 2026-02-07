Social media has been flooded with funny memes following a shocking top-order collapse by Team India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the United States. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium, the defending champions were reduced to a staggering 77 for 6 under 13 overs. The unexpected struggle against the USA’s bowling attack prompted fans to take to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, poking fun at the star-studded lineup’s poor performance, which instantly became viral. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 1000 Runs in T20Is As Indian Captain, Achieves Milestone During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

USA President Happy

USA President laughing reaction after watching India Collapse #T20WorldCup2026 | #INDvsUSA | #T20WC2026 | #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/5DqMQVbzZu

— Megha (मेघा) 🇮🇳 (@Megha212927) February 7, 2026

Extreme To Extreme

1. Me when Pak batting collapses 2. Me when Ind batting collapsed pic.twitter.com/E22dKAYInL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2026

Not Against Weak Team

🚨 BIG TROUBLE FOR TEAM INDIA! 🇮🇳😳 Wankhede Stadium में India vs USA मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही। 💥 Early Collapse: Abhishek Sharma – 0(1) Shivam Dube – 0(1) Ishan Kishan अकेले fight करते दिखे: 20(16) Tilak Verma ने संभालने की कोशिश की: 25(26) 🔥 USA की… pic.twitter.com/JfuYwn0J9t — MAHENDER MOLIYA 🇮🇳 (@Mrmoliya) February 7, 2026

Laugh or Cry?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)