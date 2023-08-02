Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the upcoming film starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty. The makers had earlier issued a statement citing that the film’s release was delayed owing to post production works and would be arriving in theatres on August 4. As per latest reports, the film’s theatrical release has been shifted once again. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will reportedly hit the big screens on August 18. An official annoucement on the same is awaited. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Song Yennadaa Nadakkudhu: Dhanush Croons Special Number for Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty Starrer and It’s a Treat for Fans (Watch Lyric Video).

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty New Release Date

#MissShettyMrPolishetty #AnushkaShetty film postponed from August 4th to Aug 18 due to delays in post-production. pic.twitter.com/m5jQxqnzgW — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 2, 2023

