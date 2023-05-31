Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the upcoming Telugu movie starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the leading roles. The makers have dropped a lyric video from the upcoming film and about it mentioned, “Mr.Polishetty is here to share his sad - bad story with you all…” The Tamil version of “Hathavidi” song titled is titled as “Yennadaa Nadakkudhu” and it is special as it has been crooned by superstar Dhanush. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty Are Highly Entertaining in This Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Film! (Watch Video).

