Anushka and Naveen Polishetty certainly showcase their talents in the new teaser for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Anushka plays a chef in the film and thinks of food, not as an art but science. She is precise and pays attention to detail. On the other hand, Naveen stars as Sidhu, the goofy stand up comedian who "does comedy whenever there's an opportunity." But what will happen when he enters the life of a chef who doesn't want to get married at all? Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty to Play the Leads in The Upcoming Film.

Watch Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)