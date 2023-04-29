(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty Are Highly Entertaining in This Sneak Peek of Their Upcoming Film! (Watch Video)
Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty star as the main leads in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty which will release this summer in theatres.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 29, 2023 09:43 PM IST