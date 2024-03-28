Naveen Polishetty fractured his arm in a recent bike accident in the US. Reportedly, his team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, stating he's currently recuperating. However, Naveen himself hasn't commented on social media yet about the incident. "Naveen was riding his bike in Dallas in the US when he lost control of it. He tried his best but it skid, resulting in an arm injury," a member of the actor's team told HT. Suraj Venjaramoodu Road Accident Case: Kerala Motor Vehicle Department To Suspend Malayalam Actor’s Driving License.

Naveen Polishetty Meets With An Accident

Hero #NaveenPolishetty met with an bike accident in Dallas. The actor's hand fractured and the treatment is going on. Wishing @NaveenPolishety a Speedy recovery. — Lakshminarayana Varanasi (@lnvaranasi) March 28, 2024

